Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 550 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.5% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,191. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

