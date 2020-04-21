Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Trims Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.43. 2,077,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,552. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

