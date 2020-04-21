Hydro (HYDRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $193,730.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.98 million and $193,730.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hydro Profile

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX, BitMart, DEx.top, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

