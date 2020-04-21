Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sells $509,100.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $509,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sam Samad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, hitting $322.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.10 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

