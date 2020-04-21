Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $51,900.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Illumina stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,956. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Illumina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Illumina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

