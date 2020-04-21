Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $901,360.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Maria E. Pasquale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 6th, Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00.
Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,385. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.65.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
