Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $901,360.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria E. Pasquale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00.

Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,385. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.65.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

