Incyte’s (INCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.65.

Incyte stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,385. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,744. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

