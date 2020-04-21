Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Down 3.1%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.47, 14,017 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,431,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -14.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

