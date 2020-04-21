Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.12.

IR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

