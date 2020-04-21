Insider Buying: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Buys 29,941 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III bought 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $146,411.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. 151,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,542. The firm has a market cap of $168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

