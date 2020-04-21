Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

