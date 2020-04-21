Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CMO Sells 21,257 Shares of Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CMO John Orlando sold 21,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $46,127.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Orlando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, John Orlando sold 588 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $1,070.16.

On Friday, February 7th, John Orlando sold 18,435 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $96,968.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 944,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

