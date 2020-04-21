Insider Selling: IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Sells 496,764 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $33,298,090.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,707,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $64.99. 3,145,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,947. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

