Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00.

K stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.25. 2,395,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

