Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00.

Myokardia stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,624. Myokardia Inc has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Myokardia by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Several analysts have commented on MYOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Myokardia from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

