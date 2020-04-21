Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OKTA traded up $4.51 on Monday, hitting $152.60. 2,904,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,194. Okta Inc has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Okta by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,175,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,245,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,294,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after buying an additional 204,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

