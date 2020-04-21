Insider Selling: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Major Shareholder Sells 5,200,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peloton stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,912. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 1,591.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

