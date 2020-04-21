Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 2,267 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.38, for a total transaction of $1,263,580.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $567.99. 948,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,332. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

