Insight Folios Inc Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises approximately 3.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $255,802,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,454. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.