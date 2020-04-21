Insight Folios Inc Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

