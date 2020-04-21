Insight Folios Inc Purchases 7,648 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ENB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.32. 8,262,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,274. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.