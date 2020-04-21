Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $518.33. The company had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.62 and a 200 day moving average of $552.49. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.