Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $575.79.

Shares of ISRG traded down $25.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.80. 58,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,243. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

