Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $575.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISRG. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.80 and a 200-day moving average of $552.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

