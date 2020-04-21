Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 9,245,586 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,260,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $608.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 451,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

