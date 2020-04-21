Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.