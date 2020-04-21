Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $52,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,067,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

