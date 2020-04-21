Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 2,500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 34,767,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

