Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 5,496 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

