Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires New Holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.11% of First Defiance Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,790,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 79,132 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 116,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 65,026 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Defiance Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 141,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.45. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.54%. Equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

FDEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.