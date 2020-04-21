Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,400,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,927,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.72. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

