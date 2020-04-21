Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Shares of RF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,520,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133,499. Regions Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

