Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 11,600 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 93.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,526 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 1,694,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.96.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

