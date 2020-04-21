Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Decreases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. 2,331,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,920. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

