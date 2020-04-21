Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,683 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $15,517,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $7,986,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Cfra lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. 10,176,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,503,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

