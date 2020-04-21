Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Office Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,313,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,929 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,971,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after buying an additional 3,654,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Office Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,074,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,263,000 after purchasing an additional 600,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,200,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 245,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.81. 3,167,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Office Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

