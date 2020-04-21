Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. 3,792,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,152. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

