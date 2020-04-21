Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $319,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

NYSE C traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,294,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,084,452. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

