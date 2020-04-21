Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $451,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.95. 6,509,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

