Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $543,000 Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $322,118,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,797 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV stock remained flat at $$101.78 on Tuesday. 3,049,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

