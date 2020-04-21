Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $668,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.47. 6,142,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,699. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

