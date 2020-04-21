Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,122,000.

VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 716,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

