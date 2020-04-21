Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $40,000 in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Bank of America cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

WES traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 7,819,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

