Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 2,168 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 447,370 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,558,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,079,000 after buying an additional 355,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,882,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 4,554,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,380. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SNV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

