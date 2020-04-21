Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 82,096,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,011,072. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

