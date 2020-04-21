Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 3,450 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 1,789,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,105. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

