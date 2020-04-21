Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 3,500 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 381,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

