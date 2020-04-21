Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 45,750 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPC. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 406,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 104,484 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 224,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

NYSE JPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,541. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.