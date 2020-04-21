Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 706 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,733. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.