Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 969,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

